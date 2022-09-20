Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two vehicles on South Hurstbourne Parkway

Sirens generic
Sirens generic(CBS46 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on South Hurstbourne Parkway after going the wrong way and colliding with two passenger vehicles.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. near Vessel Road.

The preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes.

The drivers of the vehicles in the eastbound lanes that were involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

