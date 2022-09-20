Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th.

James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden.

Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.

Along with his letter, Guthrie sent a copy of his Congressional Report where he detailed Wimsatt’s life as a dairy farmer, artist and World War II veteran.

Wimsatt said it was hard to describe his appreciation for the gifts.

”Flabbergasted,” Wimsatt said. “I don’t know if that’s a word, but it’ll do for what I feel. I just feel wonderful inside and all. That Kentucky is doing something like this. Kentucky can be looked up too.”

Wimsatt says he’s proud to be from Kentucky, which can been seen in his own artwork that was displayed at his party.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
David Lowe, a former Clark County, Ind. correctional officer, is facing charges that he agreed...
Ex-jail officer charged with selling jail keys; female inmates sue alleging sexual assault by male inmates
Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours; coroner identifies victim

Latest News

71 SOUTH
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County