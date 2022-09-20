Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Survivor of Heath High School shooting speaks about killer’s parole hearing

The family of murder victim Nicole Hadley testified during a victim’s hearing in the Michael...
The family of murder victim Nicole Hadley testified during a victim’s hearing in the Michael Carneal case on Monday morning, September 19.(Kentucky Department of Corrections)
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Later this month, one of the first school shooters in the country is having parole hearings. It comes 25 years after Michael Carneal went to school with guns hidden in a blanket, pretending it was an art project. The now 39-year-old was a 14-year-old freshman at the time.

One of the survivors of that shooting is sharing her thoughts.

Brittney Thomas said Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in West Paducah started the same as any other school day, with a prayer group meeting in the lobby.

“As soon as we said amen is when the first gunshots were fired,” Thomas recalled. “As the shooting continued, we didn’t know what to do. It wasn’t in anybody’s mindset at the time that this would be happening.”

Thomas doesn’t have physical injuries, but she has been facing emotional ones for 25 years.

”There were people around me who I saw get shot and fall to the ground and once the shooting stopped 8 people were injured,” Thomas said. “Three of whom passed away including a close friend.”

Now, one of the first school shooters in the country, Michael Carneal, had a parole proceeding on Monday and Tuesday over Zoom.

He pleaded guilty and sentenced to life in prison, but under Kentucky law, he’s given the possibility of parole after 25 years.

”That day is going to be difficult,” Thomas said. “When you are 15, and you hear that this person that hurt you so badly will have the possibility for parole in 25 years, that sounds like forever.”

Thomas asked to speak at the hearing, but was told she couldn’t because her injuries can’t be seen.

She strongly feels the man, who claimed to be bullied and then later diagnosed with schizophrenia, should stay in prison.

”I have no problem with him getting access to mental health care getting the help he needs while he’s in prison, but there are many people who don’t get a second chance at life because of his actions,” Thomas said. “I do think this parole hearing is going to set a huge precedent for active shooters across the country who are going to look at this case and look at this outcome.”

She’s recently connected with Louisville’s Whitney Austin, who survived being shot 12 times during a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

”There’s nothing like being able to tell your story and have somebody come up and instead of saying ‘oh my gosh, that’s awful’ look at you and say ‘me too,’” Thomas said.

She’s become passionate about Whitney’s nonprofit, Whitney Strong, which aims to reduce gun violence.

”This is an issue on multiple levels and it’s going to take multiple people from multiple departments from multiple fields coming together around the same table,” Thomas said.

Thomas now works for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates because her friend, Nicole, who died in the shooting, was an organ donor. She also volunteers with CASA, helping children go through the court process because after the shooting when she was just a teenager and scheduled to testify, she found that so scary.

Related story: Victims of 1997 Kentucky school shooting mixed on shooter’s parole request

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Woman identified in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

Latest News

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.
Behind the Forecast: Hebert Boxes: The key to hurricane forecasting?
Sirens generic
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two vehicles on South Hurstbourne Parkway
54-year-old Ricky McQueen of McKee was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
One killed in Jackson County weekend shooting, troopers say
71 SOUTH
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan