Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly DUI crash got support from the victim’s family in court.

Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. His bond was kept at $200,000, but Brock can be released from jail if ten percent is able to be posted.

If Brock posts bond he will be placed on home incarceration and can’t drive or use drugs or alcohol.

The crash happened September 10 on Algonquin Parkway. Brock’s girlfriend, Savannah Duckworth, 22, died at the scene.

Duckworth’s father was in court and spoke in support of Brock. The couple had a child together.

The case will be heard by the grand jury on October 17.

