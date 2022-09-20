Contact Troubleshooters
UK football releases 2023 schedule

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics has released the full schedule for UK football’s 2023 season.

The 2023 slate, which was announced on Tuesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special, features seven home games.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and, for the first time since 2015, Alabama.

The road trips include stops at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville.

The Cats will have a bye on Oct. 22.

2023 dateOpponentLocation
Sept. 2Ball StateLexington, Ky.
Sept. 9Eastern KentuckyLexington, Ky.
Sept. 16AkronLexington, Ky.
Sept. 23at VanderbiltNashville, Tenn.
Sept. 30FloridaLexington, Ky.
Oct. 7at GeorgiaAthens, Ga.
Oct. 14MissouriLexington, Ky.
Oct. 28TennesseeLexington, Ky.
Nov. 4at Mississippi StateStarkville, Miss.
Nov. 11AlabamaLexington, Ky.
Nov. 18at South CarolinaColumbia, S.C.
Nov. 25at LouisvilleLouisville, Ky.

