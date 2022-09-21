18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police.

The report said that Garcia flagged down the victim and asked him for a ride up the street, the victim agreed.

When the victim arrived at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Clara Avenue, he got out of the car to open the door for Garcia.

Garcia then jumped into the driver seat and took off with the victim’s daughter still in the vehicle.

The victim attempted to stop Garcia from driving off by holding onto the car. Garcia lost control of the vehicle near the west ally of Taylor Boulevard and crashed into an auto shop.

Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. (WAVE)

When Garcia hit the auto shop garage doors, an employee was hit and run over by the vehicle.

Garcia then fled from the scene leading officers on a foot pursuit during rush hour traffic.

Officers made contact with Garcia on Berry Boulevard and arrested her.

All victims and Garcia were treated for injuries in the incident.

Garcia is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.