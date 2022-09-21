18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May.

On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.

Early investigation revealed two men in a car were headed north when someone from another car fired into their vehicle.

Both men shot were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Kahlil Laghmani, 18, died at University Hospital from his injuries shortly after the shooting. Three days later the second victim, 20-year-old Mahamed Abdi, died from his injuries as well.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Edgar Cruz Hernandez. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Hernandez was charged with one count of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

