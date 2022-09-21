Contact Troubleshooters
5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury, saying the evidence against the players was false and fabricated.(UK Football)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing a Lexington police officer.

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.

Now, the players are suing Officer Cory Vinlove. The players claim he made false charges without probable cause.

Their attorneys say the false charges led to their temporary suspensions, harmed their football, education and professional careers and defamed their names, images, and likenesses.

In addition to Vinlove, the lawsuit also lists police Lt. Donnell Gordon, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and “unknown officers and supervisors of the Lexington Police Department.”

We reached out to Lexington officials about the lawsuit and we were told, “The city does not comment on open lawsuits.”

Tisdale, McClain and Phillips are still on the UK football team.

This is a developing story.

