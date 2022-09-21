Art of Bourbon offering whiskeys for bid Sept. 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Art of Bourbon is hosting their annual online and in-person bourbon auction on Thursday.

According to the press release, the auction will feature some of the rarest and most prized bourbons and ryes available anywhere.

“We’re proud to hold our fifth national nonprofit bourbon auction,” Museum Director Raphaela Platow said. “For one night only, the Speed will rival the nation’s best bourbon bars so that we can share the best art in the world with all of the people of Kentucky.”

The event starts at 6:00p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:15p.m at 2035 S. 3rd Street.

To attend the auction virtually, click or tap here.

