Eisenhower Elementary students learn about voting and election process

Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Louisville learned about what it means to vote in elections.
Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Louisville learned about what it means to vote in elections.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election day is less than two months away, but the kids at Eisenhower Elementary School learned more about the process.

The school held its own election for student council president and vice president. Students gave speeches before their classmates and went to the polls to cast their ballots, just like adults.

All the candidates shared their ideas for fundraising, school dances and cleaning the playground.

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw spoke to the kids about the importance of voting, while also explaining the voting process.

Student Joni Santiesteban said this lesson gave him something to look forward to when he turns 18.

“Voting is important because we need someone to guide us through tough times when our country is going through tough times,” he said. “We just need someone to, in general, guide us through everything.”

For more information on elections and voting, Jefferson County residents have multiple voting options for the 2022 General Election.

For Kentucky and Indiana residents, the voter registration deadline is on Oct. 11.

