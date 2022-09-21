Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sizzling this afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-record heat this afternoon
  • Autumn arrives Thursday night at 9:04 PM ET
  • Much cooler weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the hotter days of the summer is taking place on this last day of summer. A few high clouds may stream overhead this afternoon but it will have little impact on the heat. The record high for Louisville today is 98° set in 2010.

Passing clouds at times tonight with an evening thunderstorm chance north with a long gap in any rainfall until late night/sunrise when a few showers will start to pop.

Scattered showers are in the forecast tomorrow morning as the cold front makes its way through the region. While drier conditions are expected by the afternoon, clouds look to remain overhead as winds gusts to near 25 MPH.

Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Clouds decrease Thursday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s. This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen since May.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

