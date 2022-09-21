Free car releases at LMPD impound lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People can get their cars out of Louisville Metro Police Department’s impound lot this week.

According to LMPD, this is the second time the city has offered an amnesty period to manage the tow lots capacity.

Vehicle owners can get their cars out of the lot for free with no towing or storage fees.

Over the past three months, LMPD said they have towed 280 abandoned cars from city streets and the interstates.

The two lot currently has 1,300 cars in it.

LMPD said that 700 cars are eligible to be picked up this week during the amnesty period.

The tow lot is on Frankfort Avenue and is open from 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday through Friday.

