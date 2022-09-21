Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Free car releases at LMPD impound lot

LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People can get their cars out of Louisville Metro Police Department’s impound lot this week.

According to LMPD, this is the second time the city has offered an amnesty period to manage the tow lots capacity.

Vehicle owners can get their cars out of the lot for free with no towing or storage fees.

The towing and storage fees are being temporarily waived for vehicle owners.

Over the past three months, LMPD said they have towed 280 abandoned cars from city streets and the interstates.

The two lot currently has 1,300 cars in it.

LMPD said that 700 cars are eligible to be picked up this week during the amnesty period.

The tow lot is on Frankfort Avenue and is open from 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Report of injury accident involving LMPD equipment, 9th & Broadway-
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child

Latest News

Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Louisville learned about what it means to vote in...
Eisenhower Elementary students learn about voting and election process
Jorge Ortiz Parra was arraigned September 21, 2022 on murder and assault charges in connection...
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in court in connection to a shooting back in May on Hikes...
Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting