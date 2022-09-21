Gun, pellet gun found on students at Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed two weapons were found on Ballard High School students on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter from Ballard High School principal Dr. Jason Neuss, staff was informed that two students had weapons on school property.

An investigation led to one student found with a pellet gun and another student found with a pellet gun. All students and staff stayed in their classroom during a freeze which lasted for about 10 minutes, the principal said.

Neuss said the two students will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

Read the full letter sent to Ballard High School parents and guardians below:

Dear Ballard Families:

There’s nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We work hard every day to ensure Ballard High School is a safe and welcoming place for everyone. We take any threat against our school community seriously.

Today, we were told two students had weapons in school. Immediate action was taken and a pellet gun and a regular gun were found. The building was “frozen” during the investigation which means we had all students and staff stay in their classrooms. The “freeze” lasted for about 10 minutes, after which classes resumed as normal.

The students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Every family receives a copy of the Student Support Behavior Intervention Handbook and it is available on the JCPS website. We encourage you and your student to review the handbook together. The handbook outlines expectations of appropriate behavior and the possible consequences of inappropriate behavior.

We want to thank the individuals who brought this to our attention for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule. It takes all of us - administrators, staff, students, and families - to make sure our school remains a safe space.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8206.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jason Neuss

Principal, Ballard High School

