Kentucky, Indiana voter registration deadline approaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and the registration deadline to vote in the Kentucky and Indiana 2022 General Election is coming up.

Those who want to vote in either state have until Oct. 11

To register online, those who want to vote in Kentucky can click or tap here and those who want to vote in Indiana can click or tap here.

Kentucky residents can also register to vote by visiting or mailing in a completed voter registration application to their county clerk’s office. Indiana residents can visit or mail in a completed voter registration form to their county’s voter registration office.

