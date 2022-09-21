Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.

The jury is set to decide his fate.

The Commonwealth finished the same way it started. Talking about how long it took to kill 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles.

They say without a doubt, it was Kevon Lawless who pulled the trigger. But Lawless’s attorneys say the investigation fell short. Not following leads, or testing the DNA they collected at the scene.

Defense Attorney Ryan Vantrease told the jury there’s so much more police could have done and taking the word of one juvenile witness, on which the prosecution’s case heavily rests, was misleading.

”She’s a liar. You can’t trust anything she said,” Vantrease said.

Vantrease points the finger at another witness too, the driver of the getaway car, Evan Ross. Ross was arrested for perjury Monday after allegedly lying on the stand.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryane Conroy says they had no reason to lie to police outside of a plea deal.

”These two people are not connected to each other, but they are connected to the murder, Conray said. “Independently, and simultaneously, they said Kevon Lawless.”

Conroy says at the end of the day it comes down every single piece of evidence they did provide.

”It’s not one thing, Conroy said. “It’s everything, and that everything adds up to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

