Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end

Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.
Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.

The jury is set to decide his fate.

The Commonwealth finished the same way it started. Talking about how long it took to kill 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles.

They say without a doubt, it was Kevon Lawless who pulled the trigger. But Lawless’s attorneys say the investigation fell short. Not following leads, or testing the DNA they collected at the scene.

Defense Attorney Ryan Vantrease told the jury there’s so much more police could have done and taking the word of one juvenile witness, on which the prosecution’s case heavily rests, was misleading.

”She’s a liar. You can’t trust anything she said,” Vantrease said.

Vantrease points the finger at another witness too, the driver of the getaway car, Evan Ross. Ross was arrested for perjury Monday after allegedly lying on the stand.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryane Conroy says they had no reason to lie to police outside of a plea deal.

”These two people are not connected to each other, but they are connected to the murder, Conray said. “Independently, and simultaneously, they said Kevon Lawless.”

Conroy says at the end of the day it comes down every single piece of evidence they did provide.

”It’s not one thing, Conroy said. “It’s everything, and that everything adds up to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child

Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
