Kevon Lawless Trial: Deliberations resume as alternate juror called in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jury deliberations in the trial for Kevon Lawless, the man accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, and her father, Brandon Waddles, have resumed after an alternate juror was brought in.

Judge McKay Chauvin discussed with jurors on Wednesday if they felt their deliberations could be impartial after one juror claimed they heard about a Brandon Ross’ arrest following his testimony on Monday.

Ross was charged with perjuring himself as he recalled moments the day he drove Lawless to Waddles’ home the day Waddles was murdered.

One juror was excused following the discussion, which led to an alternate juror being called in to court.

Chauvin said to jurors that deliberations will need to start over once the alternate is called in.

Deliberations resumed around 8 p.m. once the alternate was brought in. Jurors told they would be sequestered once deliberations began.

Closing arguments for the trial ended Wednesday. Lawless’ attorneys argued argued investigation fell short by officials after not following leads or collecting DNA evidence, while prosecutors argue the evidence provided shows Lawless as connected to the crime.

