Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a long weekend of music and bourbon in Louisville, it’s about to get a little louder.

The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days. It is the encore to the four-day Bourbon and Beyond festival that ended Sunday night.

Promoters counted total attendance at 130,000 for that festival, exceeding expectations even outside the gates.

“We expect it to have the same impact if not better than Bourbon and Beyond with hotel occupancy reaching in the 90 percentiles,” Zack Davis, Louisville Tourism Vice President of Destination Services said. “The great thing about these festivals is they reached the whole community. We see impact in downtown, and East End, in the airport area which is great for everybody.”

Some Bourbon and Beyond fans did not come just for the music.

Hotels report extended stays are the festival as fans explored bourbon country.

“It was so exciting,” Lauren Jenney, Marriott Marketing manager said. “The hotels were full, the restaurants were full. We found a guest we’re coming in and they were staying longer. So not only were they coming in for the music festivals, but they wanted to experience Bourbon country in other ways as well.”

Organizers of the two festivals appear to be putting the setbacks of the pandemic behind them.

They are already promoting the dates for next year’s shows.

