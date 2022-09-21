Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11

The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a long weekend of music and bourbon in Louisville, it’s about to get a little louder.

The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days. It is the encore to the four-day Bourbon and Beyond festival that ended Sunday night.

Promoters counted total attendance at 130,000 for that festival, exceeding expectations even outside the gates.

“We expect it to have the same impact if not better than Bourbon and Beyond with hotel occupancy reaching in the 90 percentiles,” Zack Davis, Louisville Tourism Vice President of Destination Services said. “The great thing about these festivals is they reached the whole community. We see impact in downtown, and East End, in the airport area which is great for everybody.”

Some Bourbon and Beyond fans did not come just for the music.

Hotels report extended stays are the festival as fans explored bourbon country.

“It was so exciting,” Lauren Jenney, Marriott Marketing manager said. “The hotels were full, the restaurants were full. We found a guest we’re coming in and they were staying longer. So not only were they coming in for the music festivals, but they wanted to experience Bourbon country in other ways as well.”

Organizers of the two festivals appear to be putting the setbacks of the pandemic behind them.

They are already promoting the dates for next year’s shows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Report of injury accident involving LMPD equipment, 9th & Broadway-
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child

Latest News

Photo: WAVE
Gun, pellet gun found on students at Ballard High School
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.
Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end
The auction will feature some of the rarest and most prized bourbons and ryes available anywhere.
Art of Bourbon offering whiskeys for bid Sept. 22