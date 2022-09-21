Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested on murder charges after homicide in Butchertown neighborhood

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue on Sept. 6, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing another man in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Jeffery Way, 37, was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood

Latest News

Hillview Police released new surveillance video Tuesday which shows a man walking around a...
New video gives Hillview police clue into who may have set string of suspicious fires
Shane Tenny is a financial planner with Spaugh Dameron Tenny. He joined us to talk about some...
Make Ends Meet: Medical debt on your consumer credit report
Carneal told the parole board members that he’s been preparing for this day for 25 years.
Full parole board to decide on Michael Carneal’s release
But at a time when people seem more mindful of flu shots, there’s concern about COVID...
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot