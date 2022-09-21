Man arrested on murder charges after homicide in Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing another man in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Jeffery Way, 37, was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

