Man breaks Guinness World Record for fastest mile driven in reverse at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us would never dare live in the fast lane, much less driving in reverse at high speeds, but one man has broken the Guinness World Record for fastest mile driven in reverse at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park.

“Back in 2000, roughly, I had a Honda S200, and for some reason I needed to backup like, a quarter of a mile I forget how far it was, and then I was like, well, I’ll just see how fast it goes. I’ve never tried that, and that car did like 47mph,” said Scot Burner, who just broke the record.

Curiosity piqued the interest of Burner of comparing how fast vehicles could go when backing them up.

“At some point, about three years, two and a half years ago, I started documenting them on YouTube,” he said. “So I looked on YouTube and there were no stations or channels that had how fast as a car could go in reverse, which is a silly question. Not that many people want to know, but I did.”

It’s a hobby he says is not for everyone.

“This is a sort of a fun, odd thing, not many people want to know how fast a car goes backwards, but I think it’s funny and entertaining and luckily, I have not wrecked anything,” he said.

Burner talked about the record breaking run as well.

“On that run, I was sitting, it’s got a rev limiter, which is the maximum speed the engine was willing to go. So I did that there for almost the entire mile,” he said.

Burner said he has yet to drive the C8 Corvette in reverse, and is now looking for his next record breaking challenge.

“I’m going to try to find something in the book that I feel like I can accomplish,” he said.

