Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting

Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in court in connection to a shooting back in May on Hikes Lane in Louisville.
Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in court in connection to a shooting back in May on Hikes Lane in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane.

Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence.

His arrest slip stated that he is the suspect in the shooting that happened on May 14.

Louisville Metro police responded to the call and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were sent to the hospital, where one died in surgery and the other has since passed as well.

