Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned.

Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.

The shootings happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive and was apparently about a dispute over money owed.

A not guilty plea was entered for Ortiz. His bond was raised from the original $250,000 to $750,000 cash. If bond is posted, Ortiz will be placed on home incarceration.

Ortiz is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrrections. His next court date was set for September 29 and Ortiz was ordered to possess a firearm of have contact with the surviving victim or the families of either victim.

