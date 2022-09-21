Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft names running mate

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft has named her running mate, becoming the first...
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft has named her running mate, becoming the first candidate to make that step in the 2023 race.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft has named her running mate, becoming the first candidate to make that step in the 2023 race.

MORE>> Kelly Craft joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race

Craft held an event in Campbellsville Wednesday night where she announced that State Senator Max Wise would be on her ticket if she wins the GOP nomination in May.

Wise is chairman of the Senate Education Committee and a professor at Campbellsville University.

The Republican-led legislature changed the law to allow candidates to name their running mates after the primary, many thinking that runner up candidates would be likely running mates.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 9/22/22
September is National Service Dog Month. It’s to celebrate the working dogs who help people...
Shannon Cogan’s first person account: How a service dog helps my son
road work sign
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
JCPS bus
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
It is known as the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support program or IRACS for short.
Scott County Jail creates new rehab program for inmates