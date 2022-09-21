Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SeaWorld inviting public to help name rescued baby dolphin

A worker helps a dolphin caught in a crab trap in Clearwater, Florida.
A worker helps a dolphin caught in a crab trap in Clearwater, Florida.(Clearwater Fire and Rescue)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - SeaWorld Orlando is asking the public to help name a dolphin calf as it continues its recovery.

WWSB reports crews with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Clearwater Fire Rescue freed the calf from a crab trap in July near Clearwater Beach.

Rescuers said they didn’t see the calf’s mother that day after she alerted them to the situation by swimming in circles.

Representatives with SeaWorld Orlando said the young calf was found unresponsive when it was taken to a rehabilitation center. The dolphin was estimated to be 2 months old or less when it was found struggling and tangled in trap lines.

Officials said once the calf was freed from the entanglement, crews attempted to release it back into open water to reconnect with its mother, but the mammal was unable to swim on its own.

Crews ultimately said they decided that the dolphin required off-site rehabilitation.

Veterinary and animal care specialist teams reportedly provided hour-by-hour critical medical care, including bottle feedings of SeaWorld’s special formula, until the calf regained the strength to swim.

Representatives said the dolphin has been receiving such specialized care from the SeaWorld veterinary staff for nearly nine weeks. The calf has continued to show progress while gaining more than 10 pounds.

Currently, SeaWorld is inviting the public to help choose a name for the rescued dolphin. Suggestions can be made until Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
A woman is caught on camera stealing plants and furniture.
Thieves steal plants, furniture from porches of several houses in Russell neighborhood

Latest News

The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
He was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault.
Man arrested for double shooting that killed 1 man, injured another
FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets...
FAA: United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections
FILE - A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in a letter...
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY ‘survivors’ law