St. Matthews Norton Healthcare Vaccine Clinic offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters in October

On Monday, Churchill Downs and Norton Healthcare opened a pop-up vaccine site in the second...
On Monday, Churchill Downs and Norton Healthcare opened a pop-up vaccine site in the second floor clubhouse of the racetrack.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be holding COVID-19 community vaccine clinics on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at the Norton Healthcare Vaccine Clinic in St. Matthews.

Norton Healthcare said those who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine can get their seasonal flu vaccination as well.

Those who are 12 years of age or older and completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible for the new, updated bivalent COVID-19 booster. The last dose of vaccine, whether booster or primary, needs to have been received at least two months ago, according to Norton Healthcare.

Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters will be offered for those 18 of age and older. Those 12 to 17 years old will be able to get the Pfizer bivalent booster and those 5 to 11 years old will be able to get the Pfizer monovalent booster.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are required and can be made at NortonHealthcare.com or NortonChildrens.com. The flu shot will be offered upon arrival for those who want to get it.

The Norton Healthcare Vaccine Clinic in St. Matthews is at 1001 Breckenridge Lane, Suite 113.

