Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive.

According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles.

Officers say they have video of two people breaking into cars on Edgebrook Drive. The suspects are driving a white mid-size four door car, possibly a Honda with out of state tags, along with a midsize light colored SUV.

Officers believe that all the vehicles targeted are unlocked and the video shows the suspects bypassing cars that are locked.

Police are advising for community members to lock their cars and take the keys out of the vehicle to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

