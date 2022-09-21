Contact Troubleshooters
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive.

According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles.

Officers say they have video of two people breaking into cars on Edgebrook Drive. The suspects are driving a white mid-size four door car, possibly a Honda with out of state tags, along with a midsize light colored SUV.

Officers believe that all the vehicles targeted are unlocked and the video shows the suspects bypassing cars that are locked.

Police are advising for community members to lock their cars and take the keys out of the vehicle to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Troubleshooters: KY & IN don’t require schools have classroom door locks that lock from inside
Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
Closing arguments ended Wednesday in the trial for Kevon Lawless.
