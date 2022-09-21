Walmart bringing InHome delivery to families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart is bringing InHome delivery service to families in Louisville just in time for the holidays.

According to the release, InHome allows customers to have fresh groceries, tailgating essentials, holiday meal necessities and more delivered right to their homes. Families can choose to have their order dropped at the their front door, unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.

This new service launched on Wednesday in Louisville and utilizes highly trained associates to make the deliveries.

This expansion will bring 56 new jobs to the Louisville area.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and test the service yourself by clicking or tapping here.

