‘Adopt-a-Highway’ Art Contest for 2022

This year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students as of Wednesday.

According to the release, this year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”

“The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

Entries must be postmarked no later than October 28, 2022.

Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private and home schools may enter.

The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available by clicking or tapping here.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card.

