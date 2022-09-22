Contact Troubleshooters
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital

Carjacking in the Taylor Berry neighborhood
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt.

“Boom,” witness  Donald Bowman said. “Big sound.  Like a bomb going off or something.”

According to the police report from LMPD, The man at the garage was “struck and run over by the vehicle.”

The report also said he “had numerous injuries from the impact.”

“And then that’s when the ambulance and the fire department and everything showed up,” Bowman said.  “They got him out from underneath the car and put him in the ambulance.”

Police chased the woman down on foot.

She is identified as Anneyska Garcia.

She was arraigned Thursday morning on charges including assault and robbery.

