Congressman Hal Rogers seeking additional federal money for Kentucky flood recovery

Flooding in Kentucky
Flooding in Kentucky(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Recovery continues in many communities across Kentucky after historic and devastating summer flooding.

“They’re suffering mightily,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, (R-Ky.).

Rogers said he wants more federal money to help people in his district recover.

“We’ll be pushing for the money to fund the recovery, and its many aspects,” Rogers said. “So I’ll be seeking money through the appropriations process for the various aspects of recovery.”

Congress is still grappling with a short-term funding bill to prevent a government shut down through the midterm elections.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested that Kentucky municipalities may still have money left over from previous federal COVID stimulus packages, and said he is exploring a path whether communities can use that money for flood recovery.

Sen. Paul said, “one of the things I’ve recommended is, we’ve spent all this money on COVID that’s now just sitting around. Some of that money, I think, could be diverted to disasters, and we’ve proposed that as well.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office reiterated the senator’s comments that he will “...continue to use my role in the Senate to advocate for extensive federal aid for Eastern Kentucky.”

Lawmakers have until September 30th to pass a short term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. If additional funding for disaster recovery isn’t included, there could be another opportunity before the midterm elections. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the Senate will return to Washington in October.

