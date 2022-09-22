Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog.

KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.

The couple said they searched for their otterhound, named Tito, for several weeks. They were also joined by dozens of other dog owners and otterhounds in their search.

Mason Miller gave an update this week saying Tito was found. He thanked the community for the help and said the dog was receiving medical care.

Otterhounds have become a rare breed, with current reports identifying just nearly 600 total worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 9/22/22
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
Fiona aims for Bermuda. (PUERTO RICO NATIONAL POLICE/@CAPTCARLOSBENITEZ&#X2F/INSTAGRAM/GOVERNOR...
Puerto Rico deals with Hurricane Fiona aftermath as Bermuda prepares
September is National Service Dog Month. It’s to celebrate the working dogs who help people...
Shannon Cogan’s first person account: How a service dog helps my son