Fall candlelight cemetery tours at Oldham County History Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County History Center have announced dates for the fall candlelight cemetery tours.

According to the release, this year’s cemetery tours have branched out into more special places in Oldham County. Each tour will emphasizes a special history of the area and will include selected stories about some of the famous and infamous people buried at each sight.

The tours include:

Harrods Creek Cemetery: located by the Harrods Creek Christian Church in Brownsboro this cemetery goes back pre-Civil War through current time. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery: located on private property, the cemetery contains the remains of over 25 enslaved laborers from prior to the Civil War. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

Pewee Valley Confederate Cemetery: A cemetery established by the Confederate Veterans Home in Pewee Valley in 1904. Contains remains of 313 Confederate soldiers who resided at the veteran’s home. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13

Pewee Valley Cemetery East: African American cemetery, directly situated across from the Confederate Cemetery, a pre-Civil War cemetery through current time. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13

Floydsburg Cemetery: One of the oldest cemeteries (close to Crestwood) in the region that was created in 1799 by the William Boulware family. In those years, Floydsburg was an important stop on a stage coach route from Frankfort to Louisville. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6

The Valley of Rest Cemetery: in LaGrange was created in the mid-19th Century when LaGrange was an important railroad town that included the Kentucky Masonic College attracting both boys and girls from not only Kentucky but surrounding states. Oct. 19 and Oct. 20

The Harrods Creek Cemetery and Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery are given together on the same tour.

The Pewee Valley Confederate Cemetery and Pewee Valley East Cemetery are given together on the same tour as well.

All tours begin at 6:30p.m. This activity is by reservation only and is recommended for ages nine and up. All children must be accompanied by adults.

These candlelight tours and participants will be led by a tour guide to designated sites. Guests are asked to wear appropriate walking shoes.

The admission is $10 per person, paid in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.

To pre-register call (502)222-0826 and if you have any questions you can also email those to info@oldhamkyhistory.com.

To learn more about the Oldham County History Center, click or tap here.

