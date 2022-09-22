FORECAST: Autumn weather has finally arrived

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly cloudy and breezy today

Autumn arrives tonight at 9:04 PM ET

Watching weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds, breezy and cool this afternoon. There will still be a risk for a passing shower but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will only climb a few more degrees before calling it a day.

Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM. Clouds clear out tonight as we see temperatures plummet to their coldest readings since April 28th. Lows in the 40s are expected in most locations; the more urban areas will see lows in the low 50s. Find those jackets!

Friday will start off chilly with lots of sunshine! High clouds will start to stream through the afternoon keeping temperatures on the cool side for this full day of Fall.

Mainly cloudy Friday night with sprinkles or perhaps a brief shower. Most will stay dry with temperatures not as cool as previous nights.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.