FORECAST: Sweater weather has arrived

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 40s for most early Friday
  • Clouds increase Friday afternoon
  • Only small shower chances for the weekend - not a washout by any means!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall has arrived and so have the cooler temperatures. Under a mainly clear to at times partly cloudy sky you can expect temperatures to fall into the 40s for most overnight.

Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of our next disturbance aloft. Within these clouds by evening we’ll pick up a small shower chance. Most of this look light and some of the rain may evaporate before making it to the ground.

Highs will be near 70. Clouds will continue to overspread the area Friday night as a small shower chance continues. Lows will only drop into the 50s thanks to the insulating cloud cover.

The bulk of Saturday’s shower chance takes place early in the morning, with improving conditions through the day. The sunshine will help us get close to 80 degrees by the afternoon hours on Saturday.

Saturday evening will see the uptick of a few showers and storms closer to Southern Kentucky, but most of us will again stay dry. By Sunday afternoon it may be that very same zone south of Louisville that sees another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Highs this weekend will be near 80 degrees, with most staying in the 70s. The next workweek looks dry and pleasant with lots of 70s showing up!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

