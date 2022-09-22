Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Welcome to Fall! Cooler weather arrives today

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few morning light showers
  • Autumn arrives tonight at 9:04 PM ET
  • Watching weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few showers strolling through the region this morning; any rain will be mainly light. The rest of the day features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the low 70s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH can be expected at times today.

Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM. Clouds clear out tonight as we see temperatures plummet to their coldest readings since April 28th. Lows in the 40s are expected in most locations; the more urban areas will see lows in the low 50s. Find those jackets!

Friday certainly will have a Fall-like feeling with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Clouds roll right back in on Friday night. A slight rain chance comes into the forecast by early Saturday morning. The clouds will limit overnight lows to the 50s across the region.

We’re continuing to monitor weekend rain chances, especially on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

