Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces booster campaign

This campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the...
This campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced a $1 million partnership with Team Kentucky Thursday to encourage Kentuckians to stay up to date on their vaccines.

According to the foundation, this campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in attendance Thursday to announce the campaign and shared the importance of the vaccine.

”This campaign is incredibly important. In Kentucky, we’ve lost almost 17,000 of our people to COVID,” Coleman said. “That’s our family, our friends, our neighbors, and each loss is tragic. But we know as painful as those losses are we could have had many, many more.”

More than 1,100 Kentuckians participated in surveys so this campaign could be built around the needs of communities and help educate people about the virus and vaccines.

”This is not to scare folks, but to remind them that there are still real consequences from contracting COVID and we can’t let out guard down,” Ben Chandler from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky said. “That’s what our new campaign aims to do. To educate Kentuckians about the facts about the COVID-19 virus and its impacts. It provide the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well as the flu shot.”

You can access the educational videos, graphics and facts sheets by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11

Latest News

Norton Healthcare is holding events for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in October.
St. Matthews Norton Healthcare Vaccine Clinic offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters
But at a time when people seem more mindful of flu shots, there’s concern about COVID...
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
Seniors 65 and older who have had Covid-19 may have a substantially higher risk of being...
Study: Senior COVID patients may have higher risk of Alzheimer’s diagnosis