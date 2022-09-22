Contact Troubleshooters
Free narcan at Louder than Life from Metro Department of Health and Wellness

Narcan
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering free narcan at Louder than Life.

According to a Facebook post from the Department of Health and Wellness, anyone attending Louder than Life this weekend is able to pickup narcan at any of their locations.

The Metro Department of Health and Wellness shared a QR code to festival goers to use so they can locate the free medicine.

Anyone attending Louder than Life this weekend is able to pickup narcan at any of their locations.(Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness)

Louder than life goes from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

