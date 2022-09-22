Goode Weather Blog 9/22

It appears our “high” today will be 82 from midnight with mid 60s now…we should get back up the lower 70s for a few hours this afternoon. We have a passing mid-level deck in the area with only a few spotty showers (mainly over KY). With the decent CCA of gusts up to 29 mph, that looks to battle the fading sun angle to keep us rather cool today.

As clouds thin out more tonight and the wind relaxes, we should see enough of a drop to get lots of 40s on the maps with SDF likely near or just above 50.

Friday will start off with some sunshine but a high deck will flow in that will slowly lower into the afternoon and especially during the evening. Typically in these setups it is good to go with the cooler high temp forecast with clouds increasing from the west after a chilly start. This will put even SDF only around 70 with most in the 60s!

That cloud deck Friday Night will try to lower even more to produce some light showers but much of this still looks to be virga to start off with. The better chance to saturate the column look to be in phases on Saturday and certainly on Sunday. Having said that, this system will lack deep moisture. So only passing showers expected into Sat Night and again Sun PM. Any sun breaks will help push us into the upper 70s or even lower 80s with the SW wind in place basically all weekend.

A second front will try to swing into the area Tuesday but it looks mainly dry with only a small re-enforcing shot of cooler weather flowing back in.

Later into the week and the weekend, confidence remains low with questions on the tropics so will keep the quiet theme going for now.

