Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide.

Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took over.

Metro Corrections confirmed the person died at the scene.

An internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit is underway and Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

