Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

JCPS bus
JCPS bus(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations.

This hold did cause delays for all bus riders getting home Thursday afternoon.

JCPS apologizes for the inconvenience and will continue to update parents as the district learns more about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

road work sign
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
It is known as the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support program or IRACS for short.
Scott County Jail creates new rehab program for inmates
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes