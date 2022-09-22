JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations.

This hold did cause delays for all bus riders getting home Thursday afternoon.

JCPS apologizes for the inconvenience and will continue to update parents as the district learns more about the situation.

