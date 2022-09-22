Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS buses return to normal operation after police chase

JCPS bus
JCPS bus(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a short police chase Thursday afternoon.

According to MetroSafe, the brief hold was due to a police chase where LMPD was attempting “to apprehend a violent felony offender.”

Buses were stopped and some students were kept inside their buildings until authorities cleared the situation.

According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations.

This chase did cause delays for all bus riders getting home Thursday afternoon.

JCPS apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds parents that safety is a top priority.

LMPD says that all parties involved in the incident have been accounted for.

