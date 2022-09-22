Jury recommends life sentence for Kevon Lawless, convicted of double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In court on Thursday, a jury recommended life without parole for Kevon Lawless, convicted of the murders of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.

Around 6 p.m., Judge McKay Chauvin announced the jury’s recommendation for sentencing Lawless’ two counts of murder and one count of burglary.

Lawless was found guilty on Wednesday night after two deliberations by the jury, a second brought into effect after a juror was dismissed.

The two charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 2020, where Lawless was convicted of shooting and killing Waddles and Trinity at their home.

Waddles was confirmed dead at the scene, while Trinity was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and later died from her injuries.

A sentencing hearing at Jefferson Circuit Court is scheduled for Nov. 4, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

