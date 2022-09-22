Contact Troubleshooters
Louder Than Life officially begins

The festival runs through Sunday.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last weekend’s Bourbon & Beyond broke records.

This weekend, the music continues with the Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.

It is the encore to the four-day Bourbon and Beyond festival that ended Sunday night.

WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell was at the Kentucky Expo Center with what to expect.

