Louder Than Life officially begins
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last weekend’s Bourbon & Beyond broke records.
This weekend, the music continues with the Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
It is the encore to the four-day Bourbon and Beyond festival that ended Sunday night.
WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell was at the Kentucky Expo Center with what to expect.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.