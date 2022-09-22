Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning

The annual event celebrates science and the arts.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend?

The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a special event celebrating science and the arts with its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning.

Families will be able to attend the event at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke was at the library with a preview.

For more on who will be speaking at the event, click or tap here.

