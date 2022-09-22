Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend?

The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a special event celebrating science and the arts with its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning.

Families will be able to attend the event at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke was at the library with a preview.

