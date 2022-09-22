Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville providing free training to help identify, prevent human trafficking

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in West Texas.(Homeland Security Investigations (HSI))
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a two-part training series to combat human trafficking and better support survivors.

According to the release, the Office of Women is hosting the training series to educate organizations on how to identify human trafficking, the importance of trauma-informed care and survivor engagement.

“Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states and is a public health concern. When systems fail residents, they are more vulnerable to trafficking,” said Rebecca Hollenbach, executive administrator at the Center for Health Equity (CHE). “Between 2013 and 2020, 222 child trafficking incidents were reported in Jefferson County, and around 1,400 incidents were reported in Kentucky.”

The training series is free, but registration is required due to limited space.

To register for these sessions, click or tap here.

Part one of the series will be held Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and part two will take place Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both will be held in-person at the Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

Latest News

FILE: Kevon Lawless
Jury recommends life sentence for Kevon Lawless, convicted of double murder
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 22, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 22, 2022
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested by LMPD detectives on sexual abuse and sodomy charges.
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Six guns confiscated from JCPS in six weeks. It's double the amount from the same time period...
Guns at JCPS