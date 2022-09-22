Louisville providing free training to help identify, prevent human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a two-part training series to combat human trafficking and better support survivors.

According to the release, the Office of Women is hosting the training series to educate organizations on how to identify human trafficking, the importance of trauma-informed care and survivor engagement.

“Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states and is a public health concern. When systems fail residents, they are more vulnerable to trafficking,” said Rebecca Hollenbach, executive administrator at the Center for Health Equity (CHE). “Between 2013 and 2020, 222 child trafficking incidents were reported in Jefferson County, and around 1,400 incidents were reported in Kentucky.”

The training series is free, but registration is required due to limited space.

To register for these sessions, click or tap here.

Part one of the series will be held Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and part two will take place Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both will be held in-person at the Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway.

