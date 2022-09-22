Contact Troubleshooters
Man busted for trying to use counterfeit bills had over 100 fake $20s

Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested September 21, 2022 by St. Matthews Police on 107 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after trying to use counterfeit $20 bills to buy merchandise at two St. Matthews stores.

Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested by St. Matthews police on 107 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

His arrest report says Hudson attempted to make a purchase at Hobby Lobby in the 900 block of Breckenridge Lane using a counterfeit $20 bill. The store realized the bill was fake and refused to make the sale.

Hudson then walked to the nearby Home Depot and tried to buy a Milwaukee tool. Store employees thought the bill “didn’t feel right” and checked it using a machine to verify its validity. The bill was revealed as counterfeit.

When St. Matthews officers called to the store detained Hudson and advised him of his Miranda rights, he responded “that there isn’t much to say.”

Police found Hudson had 107 counterfeit $20 bills. The bills were made up of three serial numbers.

Hudson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned today. The arrest report says Hudson has no ties to Kentucky and should be considered a flight risk

Because use of counterfeit currency is a federal crime, Hudson was also questioned by the Secret Service.

