Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges.

After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery, battery, and carrying a handgun without a license.

During the early morning hours of May 1, 2019, words were exchanged between Kaiser, Alfredo Vazquez, Bradley Jacobs, and Andrew Adams in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. Jacobs and Adams were judges from Clark County who were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.

Left to right: Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)

The argument turned physical and ended when Kaiser pulled a gun and shot Jacobs twice in the chest and Adams in the stomach. A third judge who was with Jacobs and Adams, Sabrina Bell of Crawford County, was not injured.

Kaiser, Vazquez and Adams were indicted by grand juries for their roles in the incident. No charges were brought against Jacobs.

Former Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell (News & Tribune)

Vazquez was sentenced to one year of probation after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in injury. Adams received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to battery. Kaiser will be sentenced October 21.

