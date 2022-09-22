Contact Troubleshooters
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified him as Buddy Stevens, 39. The coroner’s office says Stevens died from hanging. Jail records show Stevens was booked on August 8 on a burglary charge.

An internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit is underway and Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

