Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The double homicide happened back in May.
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections
Nancy Horton is shown with family members. The woman's family found her place ransacked and her...
80-year-old woman killed during home invasion; 2 people arrested