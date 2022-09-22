Contact Troubleshooters
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on sodomy and sexual abuse charges.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of a popular bar in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood has been charged with sexual abuse and sodomy, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

According to the arrest records, Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested by LMPD detectives. State records show he it the owner of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. Both charges are 1st degree felonies.

According to the citation, the alleged victim was at Mattingly’s house on September 16 when Mattingly made him a drink. The victim then felt sick and was coming in and out of consciousness. The report states that another witness saw a change in the victim’s behavior.

The report continues that the victim was on Mattingly’s couch when Mattingly began inappropriately touching him. The victim remembered losing consciousness at that point.

When the victim woke up, police say, they saw Mattingly naked. That’s when the victim felt discomfort and suspected having been sodomized. The victim then went to the hospital with lacerations, the report states.

Mattingly was arraigned Thursday. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and will be placed into the Home Incarceration Program if bond is posted.

Frank Mascagni, Mattingly’s attorney, said that the allegations came as a “tremendous shock” to his client.

“He absolutely and unequivocally denies the allegations, they are false,” Mascagni told WAVE News Troubleshooters.

Mascagni added they plan on making a motion to go to trial by jury.

In a Facebook post, Louisville Pride Foundation says, “Following the arrest of one of their owners on felony sexual assault charges, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Nowhere Bar. They will no longer be a sponsor or a participant in the Louisville Pride Festival or any other events.”

