Parent waves gun at JCPS bus filled with Noe Middle School students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said a parent waved a gun at a bus filled with students after a pickup on Thursday morning.

The incident was confirmed by Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave in a letter sent to parents and guardians.

On Thursday, a parent walked up to a group of students who were waiting for Bus #1519 and asked the students questions, according to the letter.

The bus arrived, picked up the students and began to drive off. Once that happened, the parent reportedly got into a car, followed the bus and began waving a gun at the bus.

JCPS said the district’s police department is investigating the parent’s actions. Mental health providers are being made available for students who want to talk about the incident.

“At Noe Middle School, we pride ourselves on providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students,” Cave said in the letter. “Our students’ success depends not only on what we do inside Noe Middle School but on the support, encouragement, and guidance our students receive in the community. We let all of our students know they can make a positive difference in the world and hope all members of the Noe community will set good examples for our students.”

